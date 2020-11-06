John Penning 1951 - 2020
Springfield , IL—John Penning, age 69, of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. John was born on January 1, 1951 in Springfield, IL to Dr. Howard and Jean (Hartley) Penning. He graduated from Griffin High School and received a master's in political science from UIS. On March 17,1972 he married Debra Sue Smith.
Throughout his life, John pursued many interests: salesman, jewelry designer, small business owner, scout master, Sunday school teacher, scholar of trivia, resolute donor of blood and plasma, and life-long sports fan. He never met a stranger, and he was always eager to share his knowledge and viewpoints on a vast array of subjects.
John and Deb traveled in their younger years. They enjoyed French Fries at the top of the Eiffel Tower, cruising the Upper and Lower Nile River, visiting Hadrian's Wall, The Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland and Abbey Road just down the street from his cousin Phyllis's apartment. John rode a camel and touched the top step to King Tut's tomb. His passions for history and the world was never ending.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jean Penning; brothers, Frank, Larry, and Matt; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Penning, Cherie Penning, and Sue Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; son, Samuel and wife Ezara of Springfield; daughter, Emily of Kansas City, MO; siblings, Dennis (Kieran) of Chesterton, IN, Nicholas (Mary Ann) of Arlington, VA, Mary Anne of Springfield, and Patricia "Trish" of Chatham; in-laws, Robert and Dolores Smith of Stonington, IL; brothers-in-law, Bob Smith of Northville, MI and Mike Smith of Lacrosse, WI; sister-in-law, Karen Penning of Springfield; many loving nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Brix and Ivy.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A wake will be planned for a later date when public gatherings can be held safely.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
to offer your condolences.