Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John R. Ellis

Springfield, IL - John R. Ellis, 70, died at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. 217-483-9292



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store