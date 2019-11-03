|
John R. Schnell ("Jack") 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John R. Schnell ("Jack") was born on May 30, 1929, in Chicago and grew up in Berwyn. He moved to Wilmette in 1943 where he went to New Trier High School. Jack was an avid hockey player, playing semi-pro for the Chicago Motor Club. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserve in 1949, discharged in 1950, and also went to the University of Illinois at Navy Pier for two years, earning a degree in chemistry.
One day Jack was driving home and noticed a young blonde girl walking home in the rain; he stopped and offered her a ride home. That girl was Mary Fischer, whom he fell in love with and married on November 1, 1950.
Jack got a job at Portland Cement Association where he did research on concrete, roads, and bridges. Soon he became a father, having four children. Jack worked at PCA for 41 years, and also as a night janitor at WW L Ranger. Jack and Mary lived in Wheeling for a short time then moved to Glenview in 1954.
He retired in 1991, and he and Mary decided to travel the country. They traveled for eight years, living in an RV, until they decided to settle down in Springfield, IL, to be close to their grandkids. Jack loved animals—feeding the birds everyday and taking in cats over a span of 50 years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary (86); son, John W. (68); daughter, Julie A. (67) (hubby, Bill) Denby; son, Robert P. (64) (wife, Susan) Schnell; and son, Daniel J. Schnell (55). In addition, grandchildren, Whitney (hubby, Sean) Ayers, Danielle (hubby, Angelo) DelVerne, John H. Schnell (24), Daniel J. Schnell Jr. (22), Madison A. (19), and Robert J. (15).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the APL, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702, would be appreciated.
A celebration of his life is planned for November 17, 2019.
The family of John R. Schnell ("Jack") is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019