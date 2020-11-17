John R. Stahlman 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John R. Stahlman, 82, of Springfield, died at 8:55 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 30, 1937 in Centralia, IL to Oscar and Helen (Dickey) Stahlman. He was baptized at the United Presbyterian Church in Sparta, IL in 1938. He was confirmed in the spring of 1948 at the United Presbyterian Church in Sparta, IL. He married Carrol L. Bryan on February 2, 1957. John was ordained to Ministry of Word and Sacrament at Earlham Heights Presbyterian Church in Richmond, IN in June 1969.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carrol; daughter, Joni Stahlman of Springfield; son, Scott Stahlman of Springfield; grandson, Matthew Joseph (fiance' Cynthia) Stahlman of Dallas, TX; several brothers-in-law and sisters–in-law, Victor (Norma) Bryan, Marlene (Julius) Magyar; Aaron (Ruby) Bryan) Josephine Ballard, Claude Bryan, Jr., Grace Wolf and Norma Stahlman and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Louis Stahlman and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
John has lived in the Springfield area since 1999 and prior to that, he lived in Jackson, Michigan.
He served as a Presbyterian minister for over 30 years.
He was a United States Army Veteran from serving from 1960-1966, attaining the rank as Captain.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
