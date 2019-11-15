|
John R. Von Behren 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John R. Von Behren, 90, of Springfield, died at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hillsboro Rehab & Healthcare.
John was born on September 22, 1929 in Springfield, the son of Alfred M. and Marie (Beckmann) Von Behren. He married F. Jean Jallas on January 22, 1955 in Springfield; she preceded him in death on February 7, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
John served his country in the United States Navy and Army. He owned and operated A.H.I. Company from 1962-2009. John was a member of Church of the Little Flower, Little Flower Men's Club, and K of C Hall #364. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by six children, Matthew (wife, Janet), Nicholas (wife, Lori), Richard (wife, Chris), and Robert (wife, Deb) Von Behren, all of Springfield, Pamela Hable of Marshfield Hills, MA, and Kevin (wife, Brenda) Von Behren of Cantrall; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; four siblings, August Von Behren of Springfield, Rosella Stone of Salisbury, Joseph Von Behren of Mesa, AZ, and Mary Catherine Dodd of Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A Funeral Mass in honor of both John and Jean Von Behren will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield, with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148-9959.
The family of John R. Von Behren is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019