John Riech 1937 - 2018
Athens, IL—John Riech, age 81, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield, IL.
John was born on November 25, 1937 in Springfield, IL, the son of Theodore and Edna (Etheridge) Riech.
He married Phyllis Jones on March 9, 1957 in Springfield. IL. She preceded him in death in 2013.
John is survived by three sons, Duane (Brenda) Riech of Texas, Darryl Riech of Springfield, and Douglas (Pam) Riech of California; one grandson, Kevin (Karoline) Riech of Texas; two sisters, Edna Mae and Irene; and three brothers, Bert, Edwin and Ralph, and several nieces & nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Debra; three brothers, and one sister.
John worked for Weaver's Manufacturing and Fiat Allis in Springfield. He also worked for Caterpillar in Decatur. He loved wood carving and was an avid tomato gardener.
John served in the Illinois National Guard during the 1950s.
Visitation for John will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home.
Rev. Gary Gilley will be officiating.
Burial will be held at West Cemetery in Athens.
Memorials can be made to or Animal Protective League.
