Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
John Robert Reichart


1928 - 2019
John Robert Reichart Obituary
John Robert Reichart 1928 - 2019
Sherman, IL—John Robert Reichart, 90, of Sherman died at 7:45 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 27, 1928 in New Berlin, the son of John A. and Florence Maude (Hatcher) Reichart. He married Anna Mae Walter on June 8, 1952 and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (William) Price and Nancy Wake, both of Springfield; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; six sisters, Jean Staab and Mary Bilyeu, both of Springfield, Florence Gabriel of Gainesville, FL, Dlma (J.B.) Neal of Tulsa, OK, Janet (Bill) Swartzendruber of Goshen, IN and Nancy Reichart of Peoria, AZ; one brother, Richard Reichart of Clearwater, FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Kent Reichart, one daughter, Joyce McKee; one sister, Betty Belitz and three brothers, Bernard, Charles and James Reichart.
Robert was a member of Kumler United Methodist Church. He worked as an Automobile Salesman and was Sales Manager for Illico Oil Company for twenty years.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Roosevelt Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kumler Neighborhood Ministries.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
