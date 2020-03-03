The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin
714 E. Gibson St.
New Berlin, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin
714 E. Gibson St.
New Berlin, IL
View Map
John Ruble Good Sr.


1925 - 2020
John Ruble Good Sr. Obituary
John Ruble Good, Sr. 1925 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—John Ruble Good, Sr., 94, of New Berlin, died at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence.
John was born on September 28, 1925 in Berlin, the son of Ray Palmer and Mary Ruble Good.
John was a WWII Army veteran and while serving his country he earned a Purple Heart, a European-African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, a Silver Battle Star, and a Bronze Star Medal. He was also a member of the American Legion in New Berlin.
Following his military service, he was employed by and retired from Allis Chalmers after 32 years of service.
John enjoyed gardening, growing and sharing tomatoes, going on rides on his electric scooter, and hanging out with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Carol Good; son, Charles Good; daughter, Linda Jones; two sons-in-law, Tony Jones and William Whitnall; three brothers, Norman L., Stanley, and Ray Good; and one sister, Elizabeth Cesar.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Good of New Berlin; children, John (wife, Mabel) Good, Jr. of IN, William (Bert) Good of Springfield, Mary Whitnall of Springfield, Nancy (husband, Rex) McQuire of Springfield, Susie Ball of Franklin, and John T. (wife, Lynie) Good of Riverton; step-children, Theresa (husband, Benjamin) Ludwig of Abingdon, IL and Aaron (wife, Dia) Curtis of Waverly; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; four siblings, Daniel V. Good of Springfield, Patricia Powers, Lila Casper-Johnson, and Gloria (husband, Larry) Smith, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin with Rev. Anthony Bliss officiating. Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery with military honors.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
