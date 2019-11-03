The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
John Thomas "Jack" Andrew

John Thomas "Jack" Andrew Obituary
John "Jack" Thomas Andrew 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John "Jack" Thomas Andrew, 90, of Springfield, died at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He was employed by Fiat Allis until his retirement and later served as a Springfield Alderman.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Debbie (husband, Joe) Ponchot of Union, KY and Eva (husband, John) Muller of Springfield; siblings, Robert Andrew of Springfield and Mary Sue Kelley of Jacksonville, FL.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 722 S. 12th St., Springfield, with Rev. Jim Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
