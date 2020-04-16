|
|
John W. Dodge 1956 - 2020
Wellford, SC—John W. Dodge, of Wellford, SC, died on April 9, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Springfield, IL on December 26, 1956. Mr. Dodge was the son of Charles E. and Alice J.(Creviston) Dodge, who preceded him in death.
John was a member of St. Patrick's Church and grade school, he attended Southeast High School. Growing up he was a member of the Statesman Drum & Bugle Corp and Capitol Chargers, where he made many life long friendships.
He was a painter by trade, and a member of the Painter's and Allied Trades union, Local 90, Springfield, IL, also working in So. Carolina.
John moved to So. Carolina in 2007, to enjoy more time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed all types of sports, golfing, fishing, and any time spent outdoors with his family and friends.
Surviving are four children, three sons Jeremiah, Jonathan (Allison), Jacob (Sue Ellen), One daughter Jillian Marie, Eleven grandchildren Hannah, Evan, Addison, Lexis, Hanna, Bentley, Bryson, Will, Aniyah, Tanner, Cameron; his children's mother Jean (Sinkus) Dodge.
Four brothers Charles O (Donna) Girard, IL, Edward (Peg) San Dimas, Calif, Michael, David of Springfield, IL, Four sisters Margaret Blakley, Mary Ellen (Dave) Daniels, Springfield, IL, Patricia (Jay) Dodd, Nancy (Tom) Crouch, Loami, IL. Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
Family will host a "Celebration of Life" at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to: The Dodge Family c/o Jillian Dodge, 252 Wayfair Lane, Wellford, SC 29385 or www.sj-r.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020