Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
John W. Larimer Obituary
John W. Larimer 1935 - 2020
Springfield , IL—John Walter Larimer, of Springfield, IL, died at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born on July 19, 1935 in Tuscola IL, he was the son of Donald and Eleanor Miller Larimer. He married Mabel Scheuermann on December 22, 1963 in Tioga, IL.
A graduate of Tuscola High School in 1953, John earned a bachelor's degree from EIU in 1957 in Industrial Arts and was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity at EIU. He was drafted and served two years in the United States Army stationed in Germany. After serving in the military, he resumed a career in education that spanned from 1960 until 1999. He began teaching and then completed a master's degree in Administration from ISU. As an administrator, the majority of his years were spent as the high school principal at Lena-Winslow and Meredosia-Chambersburg high schools. John concluded his professional career with the Department of Corrections in Brown County.
John and his family were members of Chambersburg Christian Church before moving to Springfield, IL in 1999 where he and Mabel became active members of West Side Christian Church. He and Mabel also volunteered for the Lincoln Museum and Sangamon Auditorium. In his spare time, he supported the Fighting Illini and EIU athletic teams, enjoyed woodworking, traveling to Hawaii, and morning coffee at Panera.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Jo Sebens.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Larimer; one daughter Val (husband, Ric) Terrazas of Purcellville, VA; one son, Scott (husband, James Wright) Larimer, Honolulu, HI; three grandchildren, Katelyn (husband, Chris) Hockett, Bryan Terrazas, and Andrea (husband, Marcus) Coleman; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden Hockett and Braxten Coleman.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, 500 East Madison St., Suite 200, Springfield, IL 62701; UIS Performing Arts, 1305 West Green St., Urbana, IL 61801; or the Seven County Kidney Fund, 701 North 1st St., Springfield, IL 62781.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
