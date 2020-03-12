|
|
John W. "Bill" Logsdon 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John (Bill) William Logsdon (1952-2020) of Springfield, IL passed away from complications of lung cancer on Tuesday, March 10. Bill was born on February 7, 1952 in Lebanon, KY, the son of Mary Dee and Daniel Logsdon. He married Desiree Logsdon on September 27, 1996. They live a wonderful life and created unbelievable memories with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny Logsdon and sister Lisa Logsdon. He is survived by his wife, son Jonathan (Todd) Logsdon of Gallatin, TN (Todd's Mother Janet Coy), brother Jim Logsdon of Springfield, KY, sister Karen Norton of Apex, North Carolina and several nieces, nephews and beloved cousins.
What can we say about Billman? He loved life. He was a gifted athlete and was invited to attend a Chicago Bear's training camp shortly after high school. His two proudest career paths were being the Director of Marketing for Central States Coca Cola and a territory Salesman for Bunn Capitol Company. One of his proudest volunteer efforts was serving as President of Panther Creek Country Club from 2018-2020. Bill was a Kentucky Colonel and a Maker's Mark Ambassador. He was an avid golfer, part of the original honest John group at Lincoln Greens and a member of the men's Golf Association at Panther Creek Country Club.
He lived an active and full life with his wife Desiree. They traveled the world and loved every minute of the great experiences they were blessed to have. He loved his family and friends and they brought him joy everyday of his life.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family will host a celebration of Bill's wonderful life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Panther Creek Country Club from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate Bill's beautiful life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020