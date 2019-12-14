|
|
John W. Olinger 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John Wesley Olinger was born in Nashville, IL, on May 28, 1924 and passed away December 13, 2019 in Springfield, IL.
He was raised by Henry W. and Etta McDowell Olinger in Odin, IL, where he graduated from Odin High School in 1941 (3 year school). He then moved to Springfield, IL, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1942.
John proudly served in the military from 1943 to 1946. He was assigned to the Army Air Force (the predecessor to the United States Air Force) in the 344th Fighter Squadron on Shemya Island of the Alaska Aleutian Islands, where he attained the rank of Sergeant.
He married Joan Jacobus on October 20, 1951. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this year.
He was employed by Crawford, Murphy and Tilly for 50 years, beginning in 1946, becoming an Illinois Land Surveyor in 1958 (subsequently also in MO and SD). He was assigned for 11 years at the CM&T office in Lincoln, IL, and retired in 1997. John was a member of the American Congress on Surveying & Mapping and a former member of the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association.
John was a die-hard Cubs fan and cat lover, and also enjoyed watching Illini basketball and Bears football. In the summer, he kept a large garden and always had red raspberries to share.
John is preceded in death by his parents and a twin son, David.
John is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Nancy (Paul) Clites of Houston, TX; and son, Michael B. Olinger of Springfield.
John and Joan have six grandchildren — Missy (Alex) Block, Springfield, IL; Michelle (Allen) Blume, Bastrop, TX; Jonathan (Victoria) Clites, Katy, TX; Dr. Ashley (John Kaufmann) Whitten, Conroe, TX; Michael W. (Kristen) Olinger, Springfield, IL, and Brianne Olinger, Springfield, IL. They have ten great grandchildren.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Donn Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
The family requests any memorial donations be made in John's memory to the Kumler Outreach Ministries, 303 N. Grand Ave. East, Springfield, IL, 62702 or the Forever Home Feline Ranch, PO Box 9740, Springfield, IL, 62791 in lieu of flowers.
