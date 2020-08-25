John W. Rath, Sr. 1952 - 2020Springfield, IL—John William Rath Sr, 68 of Springfield passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020.He was born on August 2, 1952 to Oliver and Lucille (Colliver) and raised by his mother and stepfather, Fred Mills, who proceeded him in death.John was the oldest of three siblings; preceding him in death is his sister Carla Vasquez – Machado Surviving him is his sister Martha, Marty (Mark) Calcara of Pawnee and Jim Machado of California.Also proceeding him in death is his nephew, Aaron John Calcara.Surviving are two sons: John W. Rath Jr (Jackie) of Athens and Jason Marc Rath (Kelly) of Springfield.Five Grandchildren: Corey (Alyssa), Chase, Sean, Kimberly (Nick) and Kaylee Rath and one great grandchild; Caiden Rath. He has numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.John was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He graduated from St James Trade School, and he worked as a diesel mechanic and retired from Ameren.He loved spending time with his grandchildren, mushroom hunting and fishing with his sons. He was affectionately known as Pop to friends and family and he will be deeply missed.Memorial Gathering; Family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield from 10 am-12 pm. CDC Protocol shall be followed.In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Spring Street Veterans Renaissance.