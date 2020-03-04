The State Journal-Register Obituaries
John W. White Obituary
John W White 1958 - 2020
Rochester, IL—John W. White, 62, of Rochester, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
John was born on February 6, 1958 in Springfield, IL, the son of John R. White and Janet Lee (Schahl) White. He married Linda Rice on November 8, 1997 in Springfield, IL. She survives him.
John is survived by his twin daughters, Bethany (Richard) Hoffert of Lincoln and Jessica Hilbert of Springfield, IL; his mother: Janet White of Mt. Pulaski, IL; one brother: James White of Troy, OH; one sister: Janette (Chad) Cooper of Mt. Pulaski, IL; four grandchildren: Denver, Keira, Kherrington, and Emerson; three nieces: April, Denise, and Olivia; and his beloved cat: Allie. He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew: J.P. White.
John was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, flowers, and mowing. His final act of giving was organ donation.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Jefferson Street, Springfield, IL, 62702, with Rev. Mary Zupansic officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or Peace Lutheran Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
