John "Scott" Weiland 1961 - 2019

Union, MO—John "Scott" Weiland passed away on April 20, 2019, at Sunset Care Center in Union, MO. Scott was born in Lincoln, Illinois on August 3, 1961.

He was the son of John Don Weiland & Glenna J. Ferguson Weiland. He was baptized at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

He was pre-deceased by his father in 1996.

Scott married Lori Tinnin in 1995, and they had one child, Elizabeth. They divorced in 2001.

Scott is survived by his mother, Glenna J. Weiland Bradley; step-father, Kenneth W. Bradley; his beloved daughter, Elizabeth L. Weiland, St. Louis, MO; his two very special sisters, Michele D. Weiland, Naples, FL and Tamara J. Norton, (Husband Martin L. Norton), Naples, Fl. and Edwardsville, IL; nephews, Sean McLean, Thomas Williams and Micah McLean and many cousins and extended family.

Scott's lifetime achievements include being a shoe cobbler, working in the family advertising business, cattle ranching, farming and the real estate business.

His true love was working at the family ranch in Madison Co., Missouri. He was a rancher at heart and Buster, his loyal Australian Shepherd, was always by his side. Scott was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing & hunting & horseback riding. A perfect day for Scott was taking his daughter, Lizzy, fishing on the Castor River.

Services for Scott will be Thursday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, with Rev. Mary Zupansic officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen memorial donations be made in Scott's name to the . Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019