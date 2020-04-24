Home

John William "Jack" Anderson

John William "Jack" Anderson 1939 - 2020
Chatham, IL—John William "Jack" Anderson, 80, of Chatham, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home.
He was born on May 24, 1939 in Joliet, IL, the son of John and Marjorie (Foster) Anderson. He married Janice Fritz on June 23, 1962 in Elgin, IL.
John earned a Master of Divinity Degree and went on to work as a Lutheran minister for five locations: South Beloit, IL; Country Club Hills, IL; Coldwater, MI; Ormond Beach, FL; and Lakeland, FL. John retired in 2000. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Springfield, where he assisted with communion and gardening services. He was a lifelong volunteer and former member of the board, for Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center in Springfield. Aside from his love of gardening, John also enjoyed woodworking—particularly creating rustic furniture.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William John "Bill" Anderson; and brother, James Anderson.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Sara (Karl) Schmitt of Chatham; grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Allison (Matthew) Richard, and Eric, David and Carly Schmitt; brother, Gerald (Beverlee) Anderson of Georgia; sister-in-law, Delores Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Letitia Dewith-Anderson.
A private graveside ceremony was held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL, 62703; St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL, 62702; or Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2301 East Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL 62712.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
