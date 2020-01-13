|
|
John "Jack" William Bostic 1931 - 2020
Chatham, IL—John "Jack" William Bostic, 88, of Chatham, died at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
John was born on April 4, 1931, in Waverly, IL, the son of John R. and Hattie Calhoun Prickett. He married Sharon Rae Cavitt on January 7, 1967, in Creal Springs, IL.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and earned his bachelor's degree from Illinois College. He went on to earn his master's degree from the University of Illinois. John was employed as a high school math teacher for Maine Township School District for over 40 years; retiring in 1996. After retiring, he would substitute teach at Lutheran High School in Springfield. John was a member of Chatham United Methodist Church and the Retired Teachers Association. He enjoyed reading anything dealing with history, yoga classes at FitClub, puzzles, traveling, and watching the White Sox and University of Illinois teams.
John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Russell Bostic and G. Joseph Bostic.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bostic of Chatham; sons, Jeffrey (Ann Kerns) Bostic of Minneapolis, MN and Christopher (Melinda) Bostic of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Jonathan Bostic, Helena Bostic, and Julia Bostic; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Chatham United Methodist Church, 104 W. Chestnut St., Chatham with Rev. Miriam Snider officiating.
Burial will follow at Waverly East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chatham United Methodist Church, 104 W. Chestnut St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family of John William Bostic is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020