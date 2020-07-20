John William Livingstone 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John William Livingstone (Smyle, Big J, Johnny Boy), 56, of Springfield, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was born August 25, 1963 in Springfield to William and Clarice Jean Courtwright Livingstone. He graduated from Springfield High School. Married his high school sweetheart Barbara Heid in 1987. He worked as a Technical Support Manager for the State of Illinois. John was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Elks Lodge 158. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and parrothead. No matter what he was doing he always had a smile on his face.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Livingstone; three daughters, Katherine (George Minor) Livingstone of Springfield, Abigail (Ryan) Crabtree of Chicago and Madeline Livingstone of Springfield; mother, Jean Livingstone of Springfield; two sisters, Carolyn Coleman and Christy (Kenny) Shewmaker, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Livingstone.
A celebration of life will be held at Long Bridge Golf Course on August 15th, time to be decided.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Long Bridge Golf Course or Elks Lodge 158.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com