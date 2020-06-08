Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Bud" William Youle Jr.

Petersburg, Illinois - John "Bud" William Youle Jr., 82,, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed on June 5, 2020, at his residence. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500



