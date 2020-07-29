Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart 1943 - 2020Springfield, IL—Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart, 77, of Springfield, Illinois made her transition on July 26, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born March 2, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the second-born of four children born to John Lee and Alberta T. (Baker) Allen.Johngylene considered it a blessing that she met and married Fred V. Stewart II. Their mutual love and respect for each other, thoughts and ideas, made their time together sweet.Viewing Services: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Senior Pastor.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASEFACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE