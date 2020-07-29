1/1
Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart, 77, of Springfield, Illinois made her transition on July 26, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born March 2, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the second-born of four children born to John Lee and Alberta T. (Baker) Allen.
Johngylene considered it a blessing that she met and married Fred V. Stewart II. Their mutual love and respect for each other, thoughts and ideas, made their time together sweet.
Viewing Services: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Senior Pastor.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
AUG
1
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
July 28, 2020
To Dechelle, Pat, Jerome & the King-Stewart family:
Please accept our condolences; you are in our continual prayers for strength during this time! May all those wonderful memories, dinners, chats & “just because” moments be comforting for you all as you celebrate your Mother’s life and continue to keep her legacy alive. God bless you all.
Clifton & L'Sonya Crawford-Jones & Family
Friend
July 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived
Angela Williams
Friend
July 28, 2020
Pat, Dechelle and Jerome, my deepest sympathy to you all. I always admired your mom, enjoyed seeing and talking to her. She will be missed. Prayers of love, peace and hugs from my family to yours.
Michele (Henderson) Wilson
Friend
July 28, 2020
I’m currently in Australia and due to return on Aug 10th, so I will miss the service. My prayers are with Deacon Stewart and the family. God’s strength and peace.
Winston Senor
Friend
July 27, 2020
Mr. Stewart, Jerome, Pat, and Dechele...My Heart goes out to you all; I always loved seeing your Mother and her beautiful smile that welcomed me always; I have great memories growing up at UBC and your family are a part of them. May God continue to comfort, strengthen, and provide you all Peace. Our Love and Prayers are with you.
Roberta Gaines, Dr. Sam Gaines & Family
Friend
July 27, 2020
We the Taylor Family bid our farewell to Queen Stewart......the Southern Belle.....your duties and responsibilities are finish in this imperfect world.....you going to be joining your ancestors in that perfect world......Jerome and Margaret, MJS FISHANDCHICKEN Express....
Margaret Taylor
July 27, 2020
To the King Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Having laid my mother to rest 2 weeks ago, my prayer for you is that your memories will be flooded with the good times you shared, that your closest friends will remain after all is said and done, and that this brings your family closer together. It has certainly helped me even though a void still exist but I can't imagine getting up each day without all of these things. Praying for you and your family.
Twyla Taylor
Friend
July 27, 2020
King family, i am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow.
Doris Austin-Louden
Friend
July 27, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to everyone. I knew her and family very well. Such a good Christian woman. May you all find peace in knowing she earned her wings and now she is with her heavenly father. Wish I could be there for her beautiful home going. You all stay blessed ❤
Connie ( Little) Sanders
Friend
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jacquelyn Bryars
July 27, 2020
My prayers and love to you all the family and friends ♥
Ann Wilson
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
To the Stewart and King Family we're so sorry to hear of the HOME GOING of your LOVE ONE. May Her Memory be a Blessing to Your Family
Debbie Hill
Friend
July 27, 2020
To the King family you are in my thoughts and prayers.
The Mays Family
July 27, 2020
My sincere Condolences to the family. May God keep you wrapped in His loving arms.
Carmen Carter ( and family)
Friend
July 27, 2020
My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the family that GOD comforts and gives you peace during this time.
Nicole Harper
