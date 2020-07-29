To the King Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Having laid my mother to rest 2 weeks ago, my prayer for you is that your memories will be flooded with the good times you shared, that your closest friends will remain after all is said and done, and that this brings your family closer together. It has certainly helped me even though a void still exist but I can't imagine getting up each day without all of these things. Praying for you and your family.

Twyla Taylor

Friend