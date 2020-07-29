Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Johngylene Marie (Allen) Stewart, 77, of Springfield, Illinois made her transition on July 26, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born March 2, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the second-born of four children born to John Lee and Alberta T. (Baker) Allen.
Johngylene considered it a blessing that she met and married Fred V. Stewart II. Their mutual love and respect for each other, thoughts and ideas, made their time together sweet.
Viewing Services: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Senior Pastor.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE