Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
(217) 965-3321
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
Joie M. Squires


1982 - 2019
Joie M. Squires Obituary
Joie M. Squires 1982 - 2019
Springfield, IL—
Joie M. Squires 36, of Springfield, IL passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at St. John's Hospital Springfield, IL.
Joie was born December 15, 1982 in Springfield, IL, a daughter of James O. Squires and Deborah L. (Hiler) Wolfe. She graduated from Southeast High School in 2001. She worked at Springfield Clinic as a Certified Medical Assistant in the Cardiology Department.
Joie is survived by her daughter, Jayleigh N. Grafton, mother, Deborah L. Wolfe, step-father, Garrett Wolfe all of Springfield, IL, brother, Jason T. (Melissa) Wolfe of Taylorville, IL, sister, Jessica L. (Brandon) Leonard of New Holland, IL, grandfather, Harry O. Hiler and Grandmother, Judy Powell both of Springfield, IL, nephews, Bryan and Greyson Leonard and niece Raelyn G. Wolfe , several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and her two dogs, Jace Oliver and Penelope Grace. Preceding in death was her father, James O. Squires.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday August 5, 2019 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden, IL, with funeral services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Drew Peterson officiating. After services cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for Jayleigh N. Grafton. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
