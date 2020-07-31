Jon D. Ware 1935 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Jon Dean Ware, 84, of Jacksonville, went to be home with the Lord on July 31, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jon was born on Nov. 14, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Claude (CR) and Dorothy Ware. He married June Lamar Armstrong on Aug. 12, 1956 in Tuscola.
Jon was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, where he was a member of the Panther Club, lettering in football, baseball and track. He had a varied career, teaching school at Daytona Beach, Fla., then working for Wareco, a family business of convenience stores, begun in 1930 by his father.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; daughter, Melissa Jane; brother, William Ware; and former daughter-in-law, Mia Ware.
He is survived by two sons, William Bradley (Charlyn) Ware and Todd (Matt) Ware, grandson Jayden Ware and granddaughter, Kate (David) Cryder and great grandson, John David Cryder, several nieces and nephews and brother, Dick Ware.
Jon was past president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association (1986-1988) and past president of the Petroleum Marketers Association of America in 1998 where he received the Distinguished Service Award for PMAA, the organization's highest honor for extraordinary and significant service in 2001. He also was chairman of the Jacksonville Airport Authority, Board of Trustees for Illinois College, past president of the Jacksonville YMCA, board member of the State Farm Classic, sponsor Ducks Unlimited, member Noble Ansar Temple of Springfield, member Jacksonville Harmony Lodge #3, and member of First Presbyterian Church.
He loved helping children develop in sports and founded the Jacksonville Area Youth Football League. He was an avid pilot, golfer, hunter, loved to work in the yard and to play the piano.
A private family service will be held followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be at Woodwreath Cemetery near New Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodwreath Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, New Berlin, IL 62670, or the Illinois College Athletic Foundation, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
.