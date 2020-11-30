Jon N. Austin 1959 - 2020

Springfield, IL—SPRINGFIELD – Jon Nicholas Austin, age 61, of Jacksonville, IL died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 8:18 P.M. within Memorial Medical Center of Springfield, IL. Jon was born to parents Harold H. and Marjorie E. (Johnson) Austin on August 12, 1959. His parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Steven Lee Austin.

Surviving Jon are his nephew, Stephen (Amanda Martin) Austin of Peoria, IL; his niece, Stephanie Austin Mabee of Peoria, IL; and his sister-in-law, Jan Austin, also of Peoria, IL.

Jon last worked as a Project Specialist for CCPRS. He graduated from New York University with a Master's Degree in Museum Science. He was a kind and intelligent man who loved his family and had a passion for history. Jon was involved in the Illinois State Historical Society, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, portrayed Dr. Benjamin Franklin Lyford, a Civil War embalmer in Civil War Reenactments and Living History presentations, and many other projects and organizations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dax Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Washington, IL 61571 or to the Illinois State Historical Society, Attention: Hannah Kline, Strawbridge-Shepherd House, 5255 Shepherd Road, Springfield, IL 62703.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The Wilton Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.



