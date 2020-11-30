1/1
Jon N. Austin
1959 - 2020
Jon N. Austin 1959 - 2020
Jon Nicholas Austin, age 61, of Jacksonville, IL died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 8:18 P.M. within Memorial Medical Center of Springfield, IL. Jon was born to parents Harold H. and Marjorie E. (Johnson) Austin on August 12, 1959. His parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Steven Lee Austin.
Surviving Jon are his nephew, Stephen (Amanda Martin) Austin of Peoria, IL; his niece, Stephanie Austin Mabee of Peoria, IL; and his sister-in-law, Jan Austin, also of Peoria, IL.
Jon last worked as a Project Specialist for CCPRS. He graduated from New York University with a Master's Degree in Museum Science. He was a kind and intelligent man who loved his family and had a passion for history. Jon was involved in the Illinois State Historical Society, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, portrayed Dr. Benjamin Franklin Lyford, a Civil War embalmer in Civil War Reenactments and Living History presentations, and many other projects and organizations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dax Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Washington, IL 61571 or to the Illinois State Historical Society, Attention: Hannah Kline, Strawbridge-Shepherd House, 5255 Shepherd Road, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The Wilton Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
4 entries
November 30, 2020
I grew up in west Peoria a few blocks from Jon, he was a year behind me at Calvin Coolidge and Manual, sorry to see his passing at such a young age, he was a nice intelligent student.
God bless your family.

Tripp OCONNOR
Classmate
November 30, 2020
I have known Jon since we were very young, but solidifed our friendship in high school and spent great times together as history majors at Bradley. After college, we got together whenever possible. He was a wealth of historical information and I was fortunate to have visited him at several of his jobs in Springfield. I treasure the times we spent together and was happy to call him my friend. HIs time on this earth was much too short, but he accomplished a lot in that time. I will miss his kind ways, intelligence, and his smile! My heart goes out to Jan and his neice and nephew. He loved you all so very much! God Bless you and watch over you. Faith
Faith Volturno-Alt
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jon was a wonderful gentleman in every sense of the word. We have been friends of Jon for over 20 years and always enjoyed the times we were together, especially at our Lincoln Days Civil War Reenactment. We will miss him greatly.
Kathy Zimmerman
Friend
November 27, 2020
You will be deeply missed. Your knowledge benefitted so many. RIP my friend.
Ray Coons
Friend
