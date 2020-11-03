1/1
Joseph A. Kloba
1944 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Joseph A. Kloba, 76, of Sherman, died at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Joe was born in Chicago on April 12, 1944, the son of Felix J. and Casimira (Daugalas) Kloba. He married Marjorie "Marj" Etzel on November 26, 1966 in Duplainville, WI. She preceded him in death of June 23, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Joe graduated from St. Philip Basilica High School in Chicago in 1962. He earned a bachelor's degree from Loyola University in 1966. Joe proudly served his country in the Illinois National Guard. He worked as the Director of Field Addressing for Sangamon County Emergency Telephone System Department (ETSD) 911 for 20 years before retiring. Prior to that, Joe had been employed with Motorola for many years. He was a great dad and loving grandfather.
Joe is survived by his sons, Kurt Kloba of West Allis, WI and Kristopher (Jenna) Kloba of Sherman; grandchildren, Sydney Kloba of Waukesha, WI, Madison Kloba and Alexander Joseph Kloba, both of Sherman; brothers Felix A. (Mary Lou) Kloba of Chicago and Ken (Sharon) Kloba of Mt. Juliet, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Saint John Vianney Parish, 902 Saint John's Dr., Sherman, IL 62684, with Rev. George Phillip Nellikunnel officiating. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 90 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint John Vianney Parish, 902 Saint John's Dr., Sherman, IL 62684.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.





Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Saint John Vianney Parish
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Parish
