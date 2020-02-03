|
Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. died on January 27, 2020 at Concordia Village in Springfield.
Joe was born on December 31, 1924 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Joseph A. and Myrtle (Kirby) McClure. He grew up in Blytheville, Arkansas. Joe was proud to serve in the United States Navy during WWII.
He married Betty Jean Thomas in Holdenville, Oklahoma on September 5, 1948. Joe and Jean enjoyed over 70 years together before Jean preceded him in death on August 30, 2019.
Joe is survived by three children: David (wife Cheryl) McClure of Demorest, GA, Marti McClure of Peoria, IL, and Holly (husband, Jack) Taylor of Springfield, IL. There are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Warren (wife, Laura) McClure of Union, MO and his sister, Alyce (husband, Tom) McHaney of Powhatan, AR.
A private ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Joe's family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff at Concordia Village. Joe was blessed by your excellent care, kindness and patience each and every day.
Memorial donations may be made to Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 1022 New City Road, Chatham, IL 62629 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home - Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020