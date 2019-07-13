The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Andrew Jennings Obituary
Joseph Andrew Jennings 1981 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Joseph Andrew Jennings, 37, of Chatham, died at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019
