Joseph Andrew Jennings 1981 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Joseph Andrew Jennings, 37, of Chatham, died at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019