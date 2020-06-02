Joseph B. "Joe" Childers
Joseph "Joe" B. Childers
Coffeen , IL - Joseph "Joe" B. Childers, 84, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:24 p.m. at his residence. Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
