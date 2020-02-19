Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
For more information about
Joseph Hopkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Hopkins Obituary
Joseph D. Hopkins 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joseph D. Hopkins, 65, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born September 15, 1954, to Joseph J. and Audrey (Morley) Hopkins, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Barbara Patrick on August 17, 1974. He later married Carol Fritzsche on September 9, 1995.
Joe was an insurance agent in the Springfield area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, reading and gardening and was a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Michelle Hopkins and Michael (Karry) Patrick; grandchildren, Timothy Lightner, Jr. and Anna Lane; sisters, Loretta Cuny, Maureen (Greg) Polk and Connie Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -