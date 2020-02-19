|
Joseph D. Hopkins 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joseph D. Hopkins, 65, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born September 15, 1954, to Joseph J. and Audrey (Morley) Hopkins, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Barbara Patrick on August 17, 1974. He later married Carol Fritzsche on September 9, 1995.
Joe was an insurance agent in the Springfield area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, reading and gardening and was a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Michelle Hopkins and Michael (Karry) Patrick; grandchildren, Timothy Lightner, Jr. and Anna Lane; sisters, Loretta Cuny, Maureen (Greg) Polk and Connie Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020