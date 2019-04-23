|
Joseph D. Smith 1940 - 2019
Shelbyville, TX—Joe (Joseph Daniel) Smith, 78, of Shelbyville, TX passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 at LSU in Shreveport, LA.
Joe was born on September 2, 1940, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the son of William J. Smith and Eleanor S. Griffiths.
Joe is survived by his wife, Linda of Shelbyville, TX; two sons, Jason D. (Jennifer) Smith of Jacksonville, IL and Jeffery J. Smith of Shelbyville, TX; five daughters, Janice C. (Roy) Russell of Vidor, TX, Elizabeth, Isabella, Carly, Abby Montgomery of Shelbyville, TX; four grandchildren, Garry E. Williams of Springfield, IL, Christina M. (Josh) Fallis of Modesto, IL, Miranda Williams of Virginia, IL, and Julian Smith of Urbana, IL; great-grandchildren, Gwendalyn, Scarlett and Jameson; Jaiden and Cameryn Fallis; sister, Jean (Eleanor) Hohimer of Waco, TX; brother, BJ (William) Smith (Maryetta) of Springfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Sophia; father, William J. Smith; birth father, Fred (Fredrow) Norris; and a grandson, Sgt. Aubrey D. Williams, U.S. Marine Corps.
Joe retired from Local Ironworkers #46. He was an owner of Linda's Walleye Wagon, Pizza-N-Stuff in Salisbury, and The Last Stand Tavern in Pleasant Plains. He was a past member of 23 CB Club.
Joe loved fishing, vehicle restoration, NASCAR, and spending time with his family. He was known to be a "Jack of All Trades" and "Master of Everything".
Joe served for the US Navy.
Visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral services at 11:30 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield at 1:00 PM with military honors being conducted.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family.
