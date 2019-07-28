|
|
Joseph E. McFadden 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joseph E. McFadden, 75, of Springfield, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Joe was born on December 13, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Louis H. and Alice P. (O'Connor) McFadden.
Joe graduated from Griffin High School in 1961. He earned his bachelor's degree in Psychology from Illinois College. Joe was employed with the State of Illinois for more than 40 years, beginning with the Illinois Youth Commission. He was proud to be a key part of the team tasked by Gov. Ogilvie to establish and operate the newly-created Illinois Department of Corrections. Joe then repeated the task, helping to operate the newly-created Illinois State Board of Elections, retiring from there after 28 years of service. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #4179, and the Avanti Owners Association International.
Joe loved and was loved by his sons and daughters-in-law. He believed in family first. As a father, Joe was completely devoted to his sons, putting aside all other things for them. His sons grew up with the greatest gift, knowing their father would always be there for them.
Springfield will miss seeing Joe driving around town in his Avanti sports car and "The Lane" will never be the same without Joe's friendliness and humor.
Joe is survived by his sons, Brian (Adele) McFadden, Kevin (Amy) McFadden, Mike (Missy) McFadden, and William Crawford, Jr., all of Springfield; grandchildren, Jack, Jimmy, Will, and Alice McFadden, Kellie (Casey) Crayne, and Emma Crawford; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Nate, and Logan; sister, Kay (Tom) Coonan of El Segundo, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol McFadden; brother, Jim McFadden; and his long-time love, Sheila McFadden.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidzeum of Health and Science, 412 E. Adams St., Springfield, IL 62701 or the Central Illinois Foodbank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.
