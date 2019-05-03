Joseph Edward Svoboda 1947 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Joseph Edward Svoboda, 72, of Springfield, passed away at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born on January 11, 1947 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Laddie and Adeline Kostal Svoboda. He married Doris Swanson in 1972 in Berwyn, IL.

Joseph graduated from the University of Western New Mexico earning his bachelor's degree and then graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law. He served as General Counsel for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and pets that he adored, reading, rooting for the White Sox, discovering new places to eat, and traveling. His most memorable trips were to the Czech Republic and Rome.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doris Svoboda; three children, Kristen (husband, John) Baracy of Santa Monica, CA, Bradden Svoboda (wife, Jennifer Bawanan) of Dallas, TX; and Katie Svoboda of Chicago; four grandchildren, Brooklynn and Hudson Svoboda and Max and Rian Baracy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205-5071 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 4 to May 5, 2019