Joseph G. Rieger IV 1980 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Joseph G. Rieger IV, 40, of Chatham, died Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born April 19, 1980 in Springfield to Joseph G. and Laura (Ryan) Rieger III. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Ramirez March 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Chatham; parents, Joseph and Laura Rieger III of Springfield; two brothers, Arron Taylor and Kyle (Amanda) Rieger, both of Springfield; grandmother, Phyllis Taylor of Springfield; one niece, Kaylee Taylor; one nephew, Gavin Galman and the entire Ramirez family.
He was a member of the Elks Club and Blue Ridge Club. He was a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent.
Memorial Gathering: 11:00 am – 2 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield
Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend James Stuenkel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
or DEA Survivors Benefit Fund : https://survivorsbenefitfund.org/donate/
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
