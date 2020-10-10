1/1
Joseph G. Rieger Iv
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Rieger IV 1980 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Joseph G. Rieger IV, 40, of Chatham, died Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born April 19, 1980 in Springfield to Joseph G. and Laura (Ryan) Rieger III. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Ramirez March 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Chatham; parents, Joseph and Laura Rieger III of Springfield; two brothers, Arron Taylor and Kyle (Amanda) Rieger, both of Springfield; grandmother, Phyllis Taylor of Springfield; one niece, Kaylee Taylor; one nephew, Gavin Galman and the entire Ramirez family.
He was a member of the Elks Club and Blue Ridge Club. He was a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent.
Memorial Gathering: 11:00 am – 2 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield
Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend James Stuenkel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project:
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
or DEA Survivors Benefit Fund : https://survivorsbenefitfund.org/donate/ .
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved