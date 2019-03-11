|
Joseph J. Richiusa 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joseph J. Richiusa, 90, of Springfield, joined his heavenly family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1928 in Springfield, the son of Bartolo and Lucia DiGangi Richiusa, and they preceded him in death. He married Leona A. Leo on April 24, 1954 at St. James Church in Riverton and she preceded him in death on April 1, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary F. (Frank) Matheis.
He is survived by two nieces: Rita Messinger of Springfield and Sheri (Bob) Unger of Plano, TX, nephews: Steve (Donna) Matheis of Springfield, Paul (Linda) Matheis of Indianapolis, IN and Mark (Linda) Matheis of Rock Island, and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an engineer technician for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring after 33 years. He was an usher and member of St. Agnes Church and a daily volunteer at St. Joseph's Home for many years, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, DAV, VFW and KWVA. He was a drummer for several bands, including in the U.S. Army and the 114th Regiment Civil War Unit reactivated.
The family would like to give many thanks to St. Joseph's Home for the special care they gave Joe.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:45 am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Robert Jallas officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home or St. Agnes Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019