Joseph M. Sommer II 1974 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joseph M. Sommer II (Joe; Joey), 44, of Springfield, passed away on April 29, 2019, at his home.
Joe was born on June 20, 1974, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Durinda Sommer.
Joe loved the Chicago Bears football, fishing, and most of all hanging out with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mildred Sommer and David Means, all of Springfield; uncles, Frank and William Sommer, both of Springfield; and aunt, Reba Hughes of Springfield.
He is survived by his three amazing children, Tyler, Brent (USN) and Carter Sommer, all of Springfield; parents, Joseph and Durinda Sommer of Springfield; sisters, Melissa (Robert) Singer of Springfield, Michelle (Chris) DiUbaldo of Tampa, FL, Stephanie (Drew) Bishop of Springfield; brother, William (Cortney McKinney) of McKinney, TX; grandmother, Donna Means of Springfield; nephew, Eric Singer of Springfield; mother of his children, Sharie Ryan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Joe's Life from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at VFW #10302, 2349 Stockyard Road, Springfield. All family and friends are invited to attend. A balloon release will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joe Sommer Memorial, C/O Illinois National Bank, 2601 Chatham Road, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2019
