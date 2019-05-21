|
|
Joseph M. Teyshak 1944 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Joseph M. Teyshak, 74, of Riverton, died at 7:25 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Auburn Rehabilitation. He was born June 20, 1944 in Streator, IL to John and Doris Bernice (Shawback) Teyshak.
Survivors include one daughter Debbie Ray of Springfield; two granddaughters, Mindy and Morgan Ray and former wife, Doris Teyshak.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Teyshak; mother, Bernice Gage and one brother Jerry Teyshak.
Joseph attended Springfield schools and graduated from Lanphier High School. He was a US Navy Veteran.
He enjoyed NASCAR and fishing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan. He loved to ride his Harley.
Visitation: 4–6 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 6 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Private graveside services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , ASPCA or a
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019