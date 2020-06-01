Joseph McCoy Baugher
Hillsboro, IL - Joseph McCoy Baugher, 85, passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:20 a.m. at his home. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.