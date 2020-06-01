Joseph McCoy Baugher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph McCoy Baugher
Hillsboro, IL - Joseph McCoy Baugher, 85, passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:20 a.m. at his home. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plummer Funeral Home
404 E Union Ave
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-3939
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved