Joseph Michael Ryan 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joseph Michael Ryan, 76, of Springfield, died at 5:16 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Joseph was born on January 1, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Robert T. and Jessie L. (Haycraft) Ryan. He married Mary Beall and they had three children. Joseph later married his wife, Jeanette, on July 28, 1977 in Springfield.
Joseph graduated from Griffin High School in 1961. He worked as a data analyst for the Secretary of State until he retired in 1991. He was a member and past president of the Firefighters Postal Lake Club. Joseph enjoyed golfing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas and Patrick Ryan; and sister, Norma Ryan Sommer.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sons, Robert (Joni) Ryan of Williamsville and Patrick Ryan of Peoria; daughter, Keli (Gary) Casper of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Evan (Amanda) Casper, Robert Ryan, Parker Ryan, Molly Casper, and Blake Jones; sister-in-law, Nancy Ryan of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 or any local food bank.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020