|
|
Joseph Patrick Koval 1929 - 2020
Staunton, IL—Joseph Patrick Koval of Staunton, IL passed away March 15, 2020 at Heritage Health. Joe was born March 16, 1929 the son of Michael and Anna (Kasalko) Koval in Mt. Olive, IL
He married Rosemary Vidot in 1967 and she died in 1986. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Lucille Koval and Virginia Morris, and his brothers Mike and John. Joe is survived by daughters Terri Mrazek of Moses Lake, WA, Linda Yingst of Houston, TX, Rhonda Koval of Edwardsville, sons Keith Koval, St.Louis, and George (Elizabeth) Koval of Ballwin, 10 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren.Nephews Mike (Monica) Koval, Virden, Jim Morris, Niece Sheila (Mike) Noonan, Springfield, 3 great nephews and 3 great nieces,He will be greatly missed by all of his family and we will miss his warm smile and giggle that made us all smile.
Joe was a graduate of Mt. Olive High School in 1947, Blackburn College 1950, University of Illinois 1952, and received his Bachelor of Law in 1954.
Joe was drafted in the Army and served from 1954-1956 as JAG Officer in the 5th Armored Division in Texas. He joined as partner in the law firm of Kelsey and Koval in 1956. He was elected States Attorney for Macoupin County in 1972.He was elected Circuit Judge in Carlinville in 1976.and remained Circuit Judge until retirement in 2006.
Judge Joe listed in the Marquis Who's Who, member Macoupin County Bar Association, IL Judges Association, American Judicature Society,and Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, served on the board and was a lector. He served on the board of Adopt A Pet Benld, VFW, sponsored families under the Unbound Charity, sponsored , and gave generously to many other charitable foundations.
Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers Mike and John and especially his nephew Mickey Koval. He was a fan of Emmy Lou Harris, Gunsmoke, Charles Schultz, and St. Louis Cardinals.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Adopt A Pet of Benld, IL or St. Michael's Catholic Church, Staunton, IL
Due to the Pandemic a private service will be held.A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Joe at a later date,
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020