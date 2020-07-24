Joseph R. "Joe" Finley 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joseph R. "Joe" Finley, 58 of Springfield passed away Wed., July 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born May 28, 1962 in Blue Island, IL, the son of Glenn "Bob" and Linda Giller Finley, Jr. He was preceded in death by his father and one daughter, Amanda Finley.
Surviving are three daughters, Emily Finley, Hannah Finley and Melissa Finley; mother, Linda (Morris) Hicks; fiancée, Tina Roher; one brother, Curt (Tina) Hicks; two sisters, Terri Peecher and Traci (Mike) Hand; several aunts, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com