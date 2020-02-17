|
|
Joseph R. Henton 1953 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Joseph R. Henton, 66, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 18, 1953, to Theodore and Dorothy (Skube) Henton. He married Jacqueline Lee Burge on March 17, 1973.
Joe retired from the Springfield Metro Sanitary District after 35 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, HO scale trains, woodworking, playing cards, Sudoku and camping at Pioneer Point Campground. He was a member of HICKS and a founding member of the Once A Month Railroaders.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline "Jak"; daughter, Jonni (Jim) Gilman and her children, Logan and Kayla; daughter, Jennifer Luman-Henton and her children, Jevin and Jailee; great-granddaughter, Amelia; brothers, John Michael (Debra) Henton, Patrick Henton (Celeste), Lawrence (Ellen) Henton and William (Kristine) Henton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Camp COCO
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020