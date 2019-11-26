|
Joseph Valentine Link, D.D.S. 1917 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joseph Valentine Link, D.D.S., 102, of Springfield, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home. Of his many achievements he is remembered most for his love and devotion to family and friends, his integrity, and his zest and enthusiasm for life.
Joseph was born on August 21, 1917, in Springfield, the son of Frank R. and Rose (Kloppenberg) Link. He married Catherine Helen Ryan on April 17, 1944; at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis, MO. Joseph and Catherine were married for almost 72 years.
Joseph earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from St. Louis University. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Joseph practiced dentistry in Springfield for over 50 years until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Springfield, since 1954 and a devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church. Joseph served as Chairman of the Committee for Fluoridation in the early 1950's, as well as, on the board of the Springfield Junior College. He was also a board member of St. Patrick's Catholic School in Springfield for more than 20 years. Joseph was actively involved with the Springfield Art Association. In his spare time, he volunteered to build homes for Habitat for Humanity. Joseph was passionate about woodworking and loved to play tennis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Helen Ryan; parents; brothers, Bob, Frank and Ed Link; and sisters, Rosemary Bingham and Rita Franke.
Joseph is survived by his sister, Bernadine Hladick of Albuquerque, NM; 11 children, Karen (husband, Tom Howard) Link of Albuquerque, NM, Joan Link of Denver, CO, Frank Link of Springfield, John (wife, Kathy) Link of Springfield, Kathleen (husband, Carl Landow) Link of Vienna, VA, Beth (husband, Tom) Lukes of Albuquerque, NM, Ann Hosteny of Springfield, Rosemary (husband, Tom) McCabe of Cumming, GA, Mary Pat (husband, John Strohm) Link of Denver, CO, James (wife, Suzie) Link of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Mark (wife, Jean) Link of Denver, CO; 38 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At his request, Joseph's body was donated to science. A private family memorial mass and burial with military honors will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's School, 1800 S Grand Ave E, Springfield, IL 62703 or Blessed Sacrament School, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704. PLEASE PLEASE NO FLOWERS OR OTHER GIFTS TO THE FAMILY AS THAT IS NOT WHAT JOE WOULD WANT.
The family of Joseph Valentine Link, D.D.S. is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
