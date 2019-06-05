|
Sister Joseph Wu, O.S.F. 1920 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sister Joseph Wu, O.S.F. (98) of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:25 p.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister Joseph, the former Wu Sue Cheng, was born in Hopei, China on December 12, 1920, the daughter of Joseph and Franziska Wu. She entered the Congregation on October 8, 1945 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1948.
Sister Joseph was a graduate of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Inhalation Therapy from HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, in 1974. She served as a nurse and respiratory therapy technician at HSHS hospitals in Illinois from 1963 until 1978. In 1978, she continued working in the Maternity Department and Surgical Waiting Area of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Illinois, until 1989. After her retirement from active duty in 1989, Sister served as a volunteer at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, until 2013. In 2013, she returned to the Motherhouse in Springfield, Illinois where she volunteered in various capacities until her health no longer permitted her to do so.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Peter Wu.
She is survived by three nieces and a nephew, all from the People's Republic of China, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for nearly 74 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Francis Convent from 4:00-7:00 p.m. including Evening Prayer and remembrance. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father André Schludecker, O.F.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at the St. Francis Convent. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 6 to June 7, 2019