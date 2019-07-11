Home

Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home
260 Woodlawn Acres
Carlinville, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home
260 Woodlawn Acres
Carlinville, IL
Josephine "Jo" Remling


1917 - 2019
Josephine "Jo" Remling Obituary
Josephine "Jo" Remling 1917 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Josephine "Jo" Remling, 101, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL.
Josephine was born on July 27, 1917.
Josephine is survived by her son, Lee Remling of Carlinville, IL; three grandsons; 6 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brother, Bill Crawford of Carlinville, IL; sister, Marjorie Tremaine of Monroe, LA, as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Moore Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Historical Society or Rural United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019
