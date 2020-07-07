1/1
Joshua David Flemming 1978 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joshua David Flemming, 42, of Springfield, IL died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1978, in Springfield, the son of Jim and Kathy (Fathauer) Flemming.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Jim and Kathy; one brother, Jeremy (Amy) Flemming of Normal, IL; one sister, Jamie (Craig) Berberet of Rochester; three nephews, Jackson and Jace Flemming, and Carson Berberet; one niece, Camden Berberet; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joshua enjoyed listening to music, Disney, Mickey Mouse, being outside, and watching fireworks.
Memorial Gathering: 4 – 7 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
