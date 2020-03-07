Home

Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Auburn, IL
Joy Brinkman


1935 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Joy Brinkman, 84, of Pawnee passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 6, 1935 in New Cambria, MO, the daughter of Floyd and Lillian Lowderman Milliron.
She married Richard Brinkman on August 23, 1958 and he preceded her death on March 13, 2003.
Surviving are one son, Stephen (Paula) Brinkman; three daughters, Sherry Higginson, Terry (Sheldon) Woodcock and Angela (Mike) Sharp; nine grandchildren, Brandon and Brent Brinkman, Megan and Ryan (Danielle Forrest) Higginson, Ciara Woodcock and Travis (Megan) Simpson, Amanda (Dominic) Clouser and Brandon Sharp; three great-grandchildren .
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am, Thursday at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Auburn with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to .
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
