Joyce Ann Huber 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyce Ann Huber, 60, of Springfield, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Friday Jan. 10, 2020 in Hillsboro.
Funeral services will be Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro officiating will be Shawn Huber and Rev. Kenny Vallelonga, pastor of World Harvest Church in Hillsboro. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery in Coffeen.
Memorials can be directed to Hillsboro Presbyterian Church, World Harvest Church, Springfield Right to Life or Springfield Kumler UMC
The Hough & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020