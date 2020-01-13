|
Joyce Ann Huber 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joyce Ann Huber, 60, of Springfield, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Friday Jan. 10, 2020 in Hillsboro.
Funeral services will be Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery in Coffeen.
The Hough & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020