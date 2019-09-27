|
Joyce Carolyn Harney 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joyce Carolyn Harney, 74 of Springfield, died at 6:45 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 13, 1945 in Springfield to Lester and Norma (Ashford) Greff. She married George "Ed" Harney on August 17, 1963 and he preceded her in death on May 10, 1998.
Also preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Kenneth Greff.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Brent (Karla) Harney of Springfield and Scott (Bridgette) Harney of Chicago; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Keith (Irene) Long of Las Vegas, NV and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a resident of Virden until her graduation from Virden High School in 1963. She was also previously a resident of Curran, Peoria and Murfreesboro, TN.
Joyce retired in 2002 from the State of Illinois as an account supervisor after working for the Attorney General's Office, the Department of Public Aid and the Department of Human Services.
She was a member of West Side Christian Church. She loved shopping, traveling and spending time with her friends and family; but, most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Jim Poll officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019